First Night organizers move events indoors to avoid freezing weather

    A frigid forecast is moving Pittsburgh’s popular New Year’s celebration indoors.

    Organizers of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh announced Thursday that they’ll be shifting most of the scheduled performances into theaters and arts centers Downtown as temperatures are expected to be in the single digits on Dec. 1.

    “We are moving many performances indoors to provide a warmer and safer experience,” said Sarah Aziz, First Night director.

    While some acts will remain outdoors out of necessity, such as Ice Creations and the fireworks show, others will head to warmer areas indoors at places like the Benedum Center, the August Wilson Center and the Trust Arts Education Center.

    An updated schedule can be found at TrustArts.org.

     

