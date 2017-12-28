First Night organizers move events indoors to avoid freezing weather

A frigid forecast is moving Pittsburgh’s popular New Year’s celebration indoors.
Organizers of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh announced Thursday that they’ll be shifting most of the scheduled performances into theaters and arts centers Downtown as temperatures are expected to be in the single digits on Dec. 1.
“We are moving many performances indoors to provide a warmer and safer experience,” said Sarah Aziz, First Night director.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 children, ages 10 and 13, killed in Armstrong County house fire
- Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase to go into effect Jan. 7
- Lawsuit: Sam's Club discriminated against transgender worker
- VIDEO: Apartment building fire displaces 12 in McKees Rocks
While some acts will remain outdoors out of necessity, such as Ice Creations and the fireworks show, others will head to warmer areas indoors at places like the Benedum Center, the August Wilson Center and the Trust Arts Education Center.
An updated schedule can be found at TrustArts.org.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}