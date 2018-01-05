Flames rage through multiple structures in Murrysville

Two residential structures caught fire in Murrysville on Thursday night.
Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers confirmed firefighters were called to the 200 nlock of Ridge Lane just before 10 p.m.
Both structures are believed to have been occupied, but no injuries have been reported.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. as we work to learn more about these fires.
