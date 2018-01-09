Flames shoot into air as crews battle massive fire in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - A massive fire sent flames shooting into the air from a building that sits on a city block in Blairsville, Indiana County.
The inferno was reported just before 5 a.m. on East Market Street.
Several fire companies were called to battle the intense flames at the building, which houses businesses and apartments. Crews were initially called to the Fox's Pizza Den in the building.
There was a collapse as the flames tore through the building.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca reported that four adults and two children were living in the apartments. Two people were rescued.
No injuries were reported.
