Former fire chief arrested again in connection with sex case involving teen

Police filed new charges Wednesday against a former volunteer fire chief after investigators got a look at the 17-year-old victim’s cell phone.

They found more than 1,000 messages, pictures and videos from Aaron Powell, formerly of the Versailles Volunteer Fire Department, including dozens that were sexually graphic.

Police originally arrested Powell in November after they discovered him naked in a car near the McKee’s Point Marina with the teenager.

On Wednesday, Powell was arrested again with new charges of solicitation, corruption and unlawful contact.

“I was aware that there may be something else out there,” said Powell’s attorney, Blaine Jones. "And during the holiday break, Mr. Powell talked to detectives, and he's got nothing to hide, and he wanted to talk to them.”

Some of the details in the criminal complaint are graphic. They allege Powell used his phone to send nude pictures, videos of sex acts and sexually explicit text messages, then asked the girl to do the same.

“I think we have to be realistic in our approach,” Jones said. “If There are text messages, my team and I will take a look at them, we will find out if they are truly authentic, if they came from my client’s phone. And if so, we’ll deal with it.”

Police also say they have new information showing Powell was aware of the victim's age more than two years ago, when she was just 15.

