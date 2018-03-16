0 Former VP Joe Biden speaks at event honoring Dan Rooney

PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at an event at Duquesne University Friday honoring late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Dan Rooney.

The event was titled “Slainte! Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dan Rooney." It was a day-long symposium that explores Rooney’s impact on Pittsburgh, Ireland, the Catholic Church and the National Football League, according to a release from the university.

"He had the unmistakable Pittsburgh mettle that seems to come out of the ground here," said Biden. "Something stronger than steel. He would always look you in the eye, shake your hand and say, 'Thank you.' It didn't matter if you were his starting quarterback or one of his fellow North Siders passing down the street."

Rooney, who died in April at age 84, was a Duquesne alumnus.

"It just says a lot about a person who has humility and really does things for the right reason," said Ken Gormley, Duquesne University's president.

While Biden was vice president, Rooney served as the Obama administration’s ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012 and became the first U.S. ambassador to visit all 32 counties in Ireland.

"He stepped up and brought all of us along with him to help secure the dignity for all of the daughters and sons of Ireland," Biden said.

In addition to Biden, serving as the keynote speaker, the event’s moderators and panelists included Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, "NFL Today" analyst and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, former CIA and NSA Director Gen. Michael V. Hayden, Worldwide Ireland Funds President and CEO Kieran McLoughlin, NFL Vice President Jeff Pash and former Steelers players Charlie Batch and Rocky Bleier.

Cowher recalled the time his Steelers won the Super Bowl.

"My memory is being able to hand him that trophy in Detroit. For his belief in me, maybe at times I'm not sure I believed in myself, he had a belief in me. To be able to reward him for that was special," Cowher said.

Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade is dedicated to the life of Dan Rooney.

