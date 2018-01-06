Frozen hydrants hamper crews fighting Derry house fire

0

Firefighters at a Derry house fire had trouble knocking it down Friday because nearby hydrants were frozen.

Crews at the blaze in the 1000 block of Marjorie Ann Drive asked for water tankers to be brought in after the fire started just before 3:30 p.m.

"Everything freezing. Everything. From our men freezing up to water lines and even our trucks," said Lt. John Matrunics of the Bradenville Fire Department. "All the elements, everything is against you."

It took more than five hours to get the fire in the two-story home under control.

Crews had to work in shifts because of the brutally cold conditions.

"You want to get your guys rotated in and out in quick bursts," Matrunics said. "Get them in, get them out, get them rehabbed. Get them back in as fast as you can. But also make sure they're taken care of."

Neighbors told Channel 11 the owners weren't home when the fire started.

"Very nice people. Just a tragedy," said neighbor Bob Chesonis. "Nicest lady in the world and the worst kind of person this should happen to."

Investigators are looking toward a wood burner in the home as the source of the blaze.

