Frozen hydrants hamper crews fighting Derry house fire

Firefighters at a Derry house fire had trouble knocking it down Friday because nearby hydrants were frozen.
Crews at the blaze in the 1000 block of Marjorie Ann Drive asked for water tankers to be brought in after the fire started just before 3:30 p.m.
Occupants of the home got out safely and no other injuries were reported.
