Gas restored to homes after crews hit line

Around 30-40 homes were without heat in Fayette County after Columbia Gas said they hit a gas line Saturday morning, officials said.
Columbia Gas officials told Channel 11 they worked through the evening and night. As of 8 a.m., there is only one customer they have left to re-light.
All but one customer in the Redstone/Fairbank area of Fayette County has gas back on this morning, according to Columbia Gas. 30-40 customers lost it when a line was hit. @WPXI— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 7, 2018
This happened in the area of Fairbank Herbert Road in New Salem.
There was a warming center set up at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department on East Main Street.
