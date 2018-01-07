  • Gas restored to homes after crews hit line

    Updated:

    Around 30-40 homes were without heat in Fayette County after Columbia Gas said they hit a gas line Saturday morning, officials said.

    Columbia Gas officials told Channel 11 they worked through the evening and night. As of 8 a.m., there is only one customer they have left to re-light.

    This happened in the area of Fairbank Herbert Road in New Salem. 

    There was a warming center set up at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department on East Main Street.

