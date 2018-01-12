Greensburg man learns online threats against police taken very seriously

A Greensburg man learned this week that what you post online can actually land you in jail.
Police say Nicholas Sinclair posted comments on a Facebook page threatening police officers.
Melanie Marsalko has what happened next on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., including a judge’s take on the situation.
