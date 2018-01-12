  • Health department confirms 3 flu-related deaths in past week

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed three deaths in the county in the past week due to complications from the flu.

    According to a release, all three people who died were over the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions.

    Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the Health Department, advised people to call their doctor as soon as possible if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

    “Antivirals can reduce severity of illness and are recommended for those at high-risk for flu complications: the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with chronic medical conditions. This medication works best if started within two days of onset of symptoms,” Hacker said.

    She also encouraged people to get a flu shot, if they have not already.

     
     

