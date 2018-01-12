Health department confirms 3 flu-related deaths in past week

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed three deaths in the county in the past week due to complications from the flu.
According to a release, all three people who died were over the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the Health Department, advised people to call their doctor as soon as possible if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parts of area left under water after flooding
- Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
- WINTER STORM TIMELINE: When will rain, freezing rain & snow arrive in your area?
- VIDEO: Mom of ‘coolest monkey’ model says ‘stop crying wolf’
“Antivirals can reduce severity of illness and are recommended for those at high-risk for flu complications: the elderly, children, pregnant women, and persons with chronic medical conditions. This medication works best if started within two days of onset of symptoms,” Hacker said.
She also encouraged people to get a flu shot, if they have not already.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}