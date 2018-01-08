Hearing set for former Aspinwall man accused of trying to join ISIS

A detention hearing is scheduled Monday afternoon in Virginia for a former Aspinwall man accused of trying to join ISIS.
Sean Duncan, who is being held in jail without bond, was arrested during an FBI raid at his home in Sterling, Virginia, where he moved in June 2017.
Duncan, 21, was being investigated by Allegheny County police following the suspicious death of his infant son when they learned of his suspected attempt to join ISIS and plan an attack in the United States. Duncan’s phone records were turned over to the FBI.
According to a criminal complaint, “The FBI's review of Duncan's imaged phone revealed numerous internet searches of ISIS-related material, ISIS attacks, weapons, body armor, surveillance and defense tactics, and paintball venues in the Pennsylvania area."
Although the autopsy on Duncan’s son was inconclusive, the phone records helped the FBI obtain a search warrant for Duncan’s home.
Officials said that as FBI agents prepared to execute the search warrant on Dec. 29, Duncan ran out a back door of his home and tossed a bag with a crushed thumb drive over agents’ heads.
Duncan’s family told the FBI he converted to Islam and they were worried that he had been radicalized.
Duncan is charged with destroying evidence and obstructing an FBI investigation.
