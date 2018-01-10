Hill District residents upset over proposed drug rehab center

Some community members are upset over a proposal to build a brand-new drug treatment center in the Hill District.
The center would replace an existing Gaudenzia treatment center along Centre Avenue.
Many residents feel that there are already enough drug treatment centers and don’t want the Hill District to be known only for drug treatment.
TONIGHT: We are talking to Hill District residents about a new drug rehab center going in their neighborhood. #MicheleNewell #WPXI pic.twitter.com/TDCmbTbHhj— Gigi (@wpxigigi) January 10, 2018
Channel 11’s Michele Newell found out what changes Guadenzia made after the community complained and why people she spoke to say that’s not enough – tonight on 11@11.
