Hole left in house when car crashes into it

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. - A car caused a lot of damage when it rammed into a Washington County home on Christmas Day.
Channel 11 talked to the South Strabane homeowner, who is now waiting on his insurance to pay for a quick fix in the bitter cold.
Investigators told Channel 11 the person behind the wheel was Lashae Wilson, from Belle Vernon.
She didn't have a driver's license and was speeding when her car went over a guardrail and slammed into the house on Humbert Lane, according to police.
The impact left a hole in a wall. No one inside was hurt.
Police said after the crash, Wilson got out of the car and started walking to the hospital when someone spotted her, picked her up and drove her there.
The homeowner told Channel 11 his church is helping him out.
