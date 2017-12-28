Homeowners rush to pay 2018 property taxes before new law takes effect

0

It’s not something you see every day – homeowners eager to fork over thousands of dollars to pay property taxes.

But that was the case Thursday.

“It has been busy from before the office opened,” said Allegheny County deputy treasurer Kevin Fischer. “We open at 8:30, there were 10, 12 people in line at 8 o’clock.”

Dozens lined up at city and county offices to prepay 2018 property taxes in hopes of taking full advantage of deductions that would be limited once the new tax bill, signed into law last week by President Trump, goes into effect Jan. 1.

“The real estate tax and state income tax deductions are being capped at $10,000,” said homeowner Jason Hughes.

“I thought I’d get a jump on the game and save some money,” said South Fayette resident Mary Civitarese.

But according to the Associated Press, a 1945 state law prevents the early collection of taxes in Pennsylvania.

Fischer told Channel 11 that 2018 property tax payments are still due in just a few months...and once the year’s values are certified, homeowners may receive a modified bill or refund.

He said he’s not sure the 1945 law changes much for Allegheny County residents. The solicitor advised the county that it could collect early 2018 tax payments, so you are free to pay if you please.

