  • Evacuations lifted after gas leak in Marshall twp.

    MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several homes in Marshall Township were evacuated due to a gas leak. 

    Investigators said there is a major gas leak in the 100 block of Neeley School Road.  Police said about eight homes along Bradford Road north of Neeley School Road were evacuated. 

    A warming center was set up at the Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Warrendale Station at 270 Northgate Drive. 

    WPXI's Damany Lewis at the scene gathering information.  We're working to learn what caused the gas leak, for Channel 11 News at 5p.m.

