Homes without heat after crews hit gas line

Around 30-40 homes are without heat in Fayette County after Columbia Gas said they hit a gas line.
This is happening in the area of Fairbank Herbert Road in New Salem.
UPDATE: 30-40 homes without heat in New Salem, Fayette County. Warming center set up at New Salem Volunteer Fire Department. More details at 6:30 AM on @WPXI.— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 6, 2018
There is a warming center set up at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department on East Main Street.
Columbia Gas crews are on the scene working to repair the line. Once the line is fixed, they will be able to go start relighting customers.
