Horses, dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Fayette County

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A horse owner will face criminal charges after humane officers rescued several animals living in deplorable conditions at a home in Fayette County.
One horse eventually died.
Humane officers were called to the house on Route 31 in Bullskin Township after getting reports that a horse that collapsed in the mud.
“Unfortunately, a horse eventually passed away … it was the poor condition,” said humane officer Cyndi Price. “It was emaciated, whether it wasn't given enough hay or sweet feed. There was no pasture, either.”
Price and police Officer Megan Fritz got a search warrant for the property and discovered two other horses they say were not well taken care of, and dogs so thin their ribs were showing.
“They were skinnier than what they should've been,” Price said. “They're full of worms; the mother of the five puppies, you could feel every bone in her body.”
Price told Channel 11 the pet owner surrendered two horses, three dogs and a litter of puppies. She will be facing charges, but Price said the surviving animals are expected to make full recoveries.
“It breaks my heart that people have animals … I'm not saying people don't love these animals, but sometimes they don't have the means to take care of them,” she said.
