House collapses in Middle Hill

PITTSBURGH - A house collapsed Saturday in Middle Hill.
Police and fire crews responded to calls of a structure fire inside what officials say was an abandoned house on Wylie Avenue.
Police and fire we’re called to this house on Wylie Avenue for collapsing they left the scene after putting up caution tape while I was here the house collapsed you’ll see it tonight only on 11 #WPXIStorm #wpxi pic.twitter.com/S8Bf4itOi4— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) December 30, 2017
Channel 11 crews arrived on scene as police were putting up caution tape around the affected area.
There was no actual fire in the home.
The video of the collapsing home, along with the latest update from the scene – ONLY on 11 News starting at 6 p.m.
After police left the scene initially, Channel 11 captured video of the house collapsing.
Believing the home was unstable, a building inspector was called. Crews were waiting for the inspector when the home collapsed.
A portion of Wylie Avenue is now being blocked off. Police said the house was abandoned.
Officials have not released any more details.
