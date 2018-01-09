House 'structurally compromised' after car crashes into it; medical helicopter called

A car crashed into a house in Manor Township near Ford City Tuesday, according to dispatchers.
#BREAKING: Car barrels into Manor Township home. Chopper 11 overhead, I’m on the ground heading to the scene right now. Stay with @WPXI. https://t.co/WHhUcoxH04 pic.twitter.com/O50AbVazCs— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 9, 2018
Investigators said the house on Fifth Avenue Extension is "structurally compromised."
Police have requested a medical helicopter and a team that deals with collapsed buildings.
We're working to learn if anybody was hurt and how exactly it happened, for 11 at 11
