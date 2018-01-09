  • House 'structurally compromised' after car crashes into it; medical helicopter called

    By: Jessica Shannon

    A car crashed into a house in Manor Township near Ford City Tuesday, according to dispatchers. 

    Investigators said the house on Fifth Avenue Extension is "structurally compromised."

    Police have requested a medical helicopter and a team that deals with collapsed buildings.

