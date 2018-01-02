Housing complex goes without water, help for more than a day

The residents of the Prospect Terrace housing complex haven’t had water in more than 24 hours.
To make it worse, residents of the East Pittsburgh complex operated by the Allegheny County Housing Authority say no one’s told them anything about it.
Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. to hear the borough explain how this occurred and why there’s no timeline for a fix.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reward offered for help identifying woman found dead in shopping mall
- Human trafficking larger problem in Western Pa. than many believe
- Pa. residents facing ultimatum of gun ownership or medical marijuana
- VIDEO: Search continues for woman missing since Christmas
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}