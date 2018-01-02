  • Housing complex goes without water, help for more than a day

    Updated:

    The residents of the Prospect Terrace housing complex haven’t had water in more than 24 hours.

    To make it worse, residents of the East Pittsburgh complex operated by the Allegheny County Housing Authority say no one’s told them anything about it.

    Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. to hear the borough explain how this occurred and why there’s no timeline for a fix.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories