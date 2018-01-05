Humane officers remind pet owners of new law governing care in cold weather

0

With temperatures plummeting, phone calls into humane officers have been relentless.

"It's overwhelming ... in 10 minutes, I got eight phone calls,” said Cyndi Price.

It's the first winter in which Pennsylvania humane officers and police are enforcing Libre's Law: In extreme temperatures below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees, unsheltered tethered dogs cannot be outside longer than 30 minutes.

"I always tell people to stand outside for five minutes,” Price said. “If you get cold in that five minutes imagine how your dog is. Their paws can freeze, they can get frostbite."

Just this week, Indiana Borough police cited Joseph McKendrick with animal cruelty. Police say he left three dogs outside for about four hours in below-freezing temperatures.

"If it's a dog in a pen that's not tethered, they're allowed to be out there,” Price said. “They still need the straw and water and they have to be able maintain their body heat."

She told channel 11 the strengthened law is a step in the right direction, but she'd like to see it go further.

"We'd like to see it go for all dogs outside, even the dogs that are in pens,” she said.

Price said a lot of dog owners still need to be educated on the law, and so far, everyone in her jurisdiction has complied.

But it's a taxing job for the handful of humane officers who cover a lot of ground between Westmoreland and Fayette counties, and other agencies can help.

"Your state and local police, you can call them, they can go out to a residence and have the residents bring dogs in,” Price said.

