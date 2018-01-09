Hundreds in Beaver Co. borough without water, others under boil notice

10 P.M. UPDATE:
Conway mayor Debbie Giska-Rose told Channel 11 the boil-water notice will be in effect for at least 48 hours as the borough tests the water supply.
Crews are working to replace the water main break now.
Live reports on how the borough is helping residents with no water coming up on 11@11.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Residents of a Beaver County borough are under a boil water notice, and hundreds of residents are without water Monday night.
Conway Volunteer Fire Dept on Foote Street has become grand central station for residents without water. Water buffalos and bottled water available. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/p3d4uH5NWh— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 9, 2018
Conway authorities sent the notice out Monday afternoon, saying the borough experienced a loss of water pressure, but they did not immediately know why.
Residents are also being asked to conserve water.
