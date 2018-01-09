  • Hundreds in Beaver Co. borough without water, others under boil notice

    Updated:

    10 P.M. UPDATE:

    Conway mayor Debbie Giska-Rose told Channel 11 the boil-water notice will be in effect for at least 48 hours as the borough tests the water supply.

    Related Headlines

    Crews are working to replace the water main break now.

    Live reports on how the borough is helping residents with no water coming up on 11@11.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Residents of a Beaver County borough are under a boil water notice, and hundreds of residents are without water Monday night.

    Conway authorities sent the notice out Monday afternoon, saying the borough experienced a loss of water pressure, but they did not immediately know why.

    Residents are also being asked to conserve water.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories