Husband arrested after wife hit by car

PITTSBURGH - A man has been arrested after a domestic dispute Tuesday evening that ended with his wife being hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood, police said.
Investigators said that during an argument with his wife, Omar Matali took his wife’s belongings and got into a car with their child. As his wife followed and opened a car door, Matali put the car in reverse and backed up, according to police.
Matali’s wife was struck by an open car door and knocked to the ground on Mt. Pleasant Road. Her leg was run over, police said.
Authorities searched for Matali through the night. He was taken into custody and arraigned early Wednesday morning.
