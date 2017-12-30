I-70 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

NEW STANTON, Pa. - The westbound lanes of I-70 have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County, officials said.
Police said the crash happened n the westbound lanes in New Stanton between the Hunker and Madison exits around 4:30 a.m.
UPDATE: I-70 all lanes are now open. Traffic moving slowly.— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 30, 2017
No injuries have been reported, officials said.
UPDATE: Hazmat crews on scene of I-70 crash. Estimated time for road to open is 2 hours. State Police, Borough of New Stanton,EMA and other first responders continue wellness checks for stranded motorists— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 30, 2017
A viewer told Channel 11 that they were stuck in traffic for nearly three hours and cars are being turned around to get on the ramp in the opposite direction.
UPDATE: detour established for I-70 crash. SR119 South to SR31 West to I-70— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 30, 2017
