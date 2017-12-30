  • I-70 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

    NEW STANTON, Pa. - The westbound lanes of I-70 have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County, officials said.

    Police said the crash happened n the westbound lanes in New Stanton between the Hunker and Madison exits around 4:30 a.m.

    No injuries have been reported, officials said.

    A viewer told Channel 11 that they were stuck in traffic for nearly three hours and cars are being turned around to get on the ramp in the opposite direction.

