Intense flames, smoke consume White Oak home

WHITE OAK, Pa. - Intense flames have consumed a home Thursday morning as smoke billows into the air in White Oak.
Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to State Street, where flames were seen shooting through the window of a home and parts of its roof.
We’re working to learn whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started for Channel 11 Morning News.
VIDEO: home is still on fire in White Oak. Neighbors tell me an older couple lives in the home, unsure if they are OK. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/w71NaAhBmJ— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) December 28, 2017
