IUP rugby player dies in car accident

A student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was killed in a car accident Friday night, school officials confirmed.
Austin Grupp died in the crash in Summit Township Friday morning, police said.
University officials confirmed Grupp was a member of the IUP rugby team. The team released a statement Saturday on Facebook.
“We are absolutely heartbroken and saddened by the news by the news today,” the statement read. “Today, Austin Grupp gained his angel wings. Please keep his family and the players in your prayers. Absolutely too difficult to put how we all feel into words. Gone too soon.”
Police are investigating the accident.
