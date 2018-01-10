  • Jail guards sickened while searching inmate cells

    PITTSBURGH - Police are trying to determine what sickened several corrections officers at the Allegheny County Jail.

    According to a county spokesperson, eight officers started feeling sick while searching cells Tuesday on the E pod. The officers began sweating and experiencing elevated heart rates.

    All of them were checked out by jail medical staff and sent to the hospital as a precaution, the spokesperson said. They were evaluated and released.

    It’s not clear what caused the officers to start experiencing symptoms.

    Allegheny County police are investigating.

     
     

