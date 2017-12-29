Landslide closes part of Ross Twp. road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in Ross Township is closed because of a landslide.
Trees and power lines are covering Jacks Run Road.
Landslide closes jacks run Road. Trees brought down powerlines, crews are on the scene #wpxi pic.twitter.com/5uIjOAiy5G— Terri Flippin (@tflippinpixi11) December 29, 2017
It's closed between Brighton and Bascom.
Duquesne Light crews are on scene fixing the lines.
