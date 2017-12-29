  • Landslide closes part of Ross Twp. road

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in Ross Township is closed because of a landslide.

    Trees and power lines are covering Jacks Run Road.

    It's closed between Brighton and Bascom.

    Duquesne Light crews are on scene fixing the lines.

    Stay with Channel 11 News to find out when it reopens.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories