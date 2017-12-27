Law enforcement mourns loss of former Pittsburgh police commander

0

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County law enforcement community is offering up prayers for the family of former Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Ronald Freeman.

Freeman died just after Christmas. He was 81.

Freeman was at the top of his game while he led the city's homicide squad, but even after retirement he continued to help solve cases. He could often be found at police headquarters.

World-renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht told Channel 11 that Freeman was the very best homicide detective Pittsburgh had ever seen.

"I will miss him personally and professionally,” Wecht said.

Tributes to Freeman began early Wednesday when sad news of his passing reached police headquarters.

We are "saddened to learn of the passing of our legendary investigator, friend and mentor," chief Scott Schubert told Channel 11. Freeman "garnered a special level of respect, worked tirelessly to bring culprits to justice and bring closure for victims and their families.”

In law enforcement circles, Freeman was known for his endless sense of humor and keen mind. For nearly four decades, he solved some of Pittsburgh’s most shocking murders. Schubert called him a "legend."

Freeman left police work in 2001 but the job never really left him – Freeman shared his experience and gritty real-life crime stories with his criminology students, first at Pitt and later Duquesne University

His love for Pittsburgh and detective work is evident in his son, Ron Paul Freeman, who currently works as a detective in the city's Crime Scene Unit.

"He was inspiring to everybody he came across,” said Dr. Karl Williams, the county medical examiner and a longtime friend of Freeman’s.

When asked if Freeman was a rarity, Williams said, “Oh yes – absolutely unique."

Freeman leaves behind four children and eight grandchildren. His family is setting up a scholarship at Duquesne in his name. Tax-deductible donations can be made here:

Ronald Freeman Forensic Scholarship

Attention: Jim Miller

University Advancement

Duquesne University

600 Forbes Avenue

Pittsburgh PA 15282

