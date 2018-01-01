Lead testing now mandatory for all children in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH - Starting Monday, it's mandatory for every child in Allegheny County to be tested for lead.
The new mandate follows a Channel 11 investigation that uncovered only a small percentage of children in several communities were being tested for lead.
Lead can be found in the water, in paint, in dust and in other places in your home.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dangerous wind chills to start the new year
- Man arrested after SWAT call at housing complex
- Police make grim discovery after man finds child playing by herself at playground
- VIDEO: New laws in 2018 will require citizens to adjust
The Allegheny County Health Department made it mandatory for all young children to be tested.
Each child will be screened at between 9 and 12 months old and then again at 2 years old.
If the child is considered high risk for lead exposure, he or she will be tested each year until 6 years old.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Health department approves mandatory lead testing for children
- School districts paying to conduct lead testing
All children will have to be tested for lead before starting kindergarten.
Testing is offered through your pediatrician’s office or through the health department.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}