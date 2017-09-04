Le'Veon Bell has signs his franchise tender
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that running back Le’Veon Bell signed his franchise tender.
MORE: https://t.co/JNIYJlp5Hj pic.twitter.com/ULQlKF9m7B— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 4, 2017
Bell, the Steelers second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Bell reported to the team’s training facility Friday after missing all of training camp and preseason.
Bell had previously tweeted that he would report on Sept. 1 after refusing to sign the $12.12 million franchise tender because of his desire for a long-term contract.
In late August, Bell tweeted the response “9-1-17” to someone who asked when he would be back.
9-1-17 😉 https://t.co/8Sj7MvzD79
— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) August 23, 2017
Bell had been training on his own in South Florida.
He did not speak to reporters when he arrived, and the Steelers said he was taken to complete a physical.
Bell finished the 2016 regular season with 261 carries for 1,268 yards, a 4.9-yard average, and seven touchdowns, the Pittsburgh Steelers said in a release. He also had 75 receptions for 616 yards, and 8.2-yard average, and two touchdowns.
He was also selected to the Pro Bowl last year and won Steelers MVP honors.
The Steelers have a two-week roster exemption for Bell, which begins today.
