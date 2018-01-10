Local fire department warns of scam calls attempting to sell medical alert bracelets

A local fire department has put out a warning to Beaver County residents about scam phone calls attempting to sell them medical alert bracelets.
The Brighton Township Fire Department says they aren't the ones making calls attempting to sell something or solicit services.
Channel 11 talked to the chief Tuesday and he said he's received reports that someone
has been using the fire station number, attempting to sell medical alert bracelets.
He said If you receive one of these calls, please do not buy anything or give them any personal information -- just report it to the police.
The fire department does not sell medical bracelets and he hopes this warning informs the public.
