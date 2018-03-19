  • Lots of unanswered questions regarding Franklin Regional consolidation plan

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A plan to consolidate elementary schools in the Franklin Regional School District is expected to bring a lot of opposition.

    According to our news partners at TribLive, the district wants to consolidate all of the elementary schools.

    Sloan Elementary would be renovated to house children in kindergarten through second grade.

    A new elementary school would be built for grades three through five.

    The project would cost more than $50 million, TribLive reported.

    An informational meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the Murrysville Municipal Building.
     

     
     

