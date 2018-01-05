Man, 22, killed in Salem Township fire

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 22-year-old man was killed in a fire early Friday morning in Salem Township.
The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at a home on Fennel Street.
Ice formed at the scene amid sub-zero wind chills in the double digits as firefighters battled the flames, which quickly engulfed the home.
Jeremy Rugh became trapped in the home and was unable to escape, according to the Westmoreland County coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but witnesses said it began on the first floor, officials said.
Firefighters battled two other fires in Westmoreland County within a matter of hours, including one that destroyed two homes in a senior living community.
