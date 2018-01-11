Man accused of attacking woman over son's arrest appears in court

0

A man accused of attacking a woman -- over his son's arrest-- was in court today.

His son, Rahmael Holt, is charged with killing New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

Gregory Baucum is accused of assaulting his estranged girlfriend the weekend officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed.

Stacy Myers took the stand today telling the judge that Baucum woke her up by trying to grab her neck and twisting it in a snapping motion.

That next day, she said Baucum woke her up again by squeezing her nose and mouth to the point where she couldn't breathe.

She testified that she was scared for her life and her child's life, who was also with her inside of her apartment on Victoria Avenue.

Detectives said when they questioned Myers at her apartment after the shooting, she provided information to police about a family meeting, saying Baucum told her about that family meeting.

Detectives said that's where Baucum learned Holt allegedly made a confession to his mother that he shot and killed Officer Shaw.

Police said they questioned Baucum about his son and his alleged involvement in the shooting, and asked him about the information Myers provided to them.

Investigators said they believe the assault was in retaliation to what Myers told them.

In addition to all of his charges being held to court, prosecutors added two counts of witness intimidation.

