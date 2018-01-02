Man armed with gun robs Primanti Bros. in the Strip District, police say

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a popular restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Strip District overnight.
Investigators are searching for a man who they said pulled a gun out on workers at Primanti Bros. just before 1 a.m.
The Primanti Bros.' Strip District location is open 24 hours a day.
A restaurant spokesperson told Channel 11 that a man armed with a gun walked into the restaurant, demanded money and got away with a couple hundred dollars.
Police say the man had on a purple sweatshirt, black pants, shoes, gloves and a ski mask. They are now reviewing surveillance video.
“I'm not totally shocked. It is the city. You hate to hear of any of that kind of stuff going on because it is such a good part of our city,” shopper Pat Ronczak said.
Primanti's officials told Channel 11 the safety of their employees and customers is very important and they have special safety protocols for this restaurant because it is open all night.
The restaurant was closed for a few hours and reopened by 6 a.m.
Primanti’s officials said they can't recall any of their other restaurants being robbed recently, and police tell Channel 11 there has not been a rash of robberies in the Strip District.
