Man charged with animal cruelty for 2 dogs

SOUTH FRANKLIN, Pa. - A Washington County man is facing a felony charge after allegedly neglecting two dogs for months, maybe years.
Officials say the animals were dehydrated.
One had a unique birth defect – a backwards front leg – that required treatment he wasn’t getting.
“He has also never been to the vet,” said Glen Thomson of the Washington Area Humane Society. “When you have conditions such as Peter's with a backwards leg, you should be seen by a vet.”
Thomson helped rescue the dog, named Peter, from the home in South Franklin Township.
Another dog with Lyme disease was also found in the home. He was never treated, either.
“You could see right away that he was pretty thin and had very limited use of his back legs,” Thomson said.
The owner is facing charges, including a felony for aggravated cruelty and neglect.
Thomson believes a new state law giving officers more leeway to charge pet owners with cruelty helped save the lives of these two dogs.
“A lot of dogs, a lot of cats could have been in homes that are not alive now because we didn't have those laws,” he said.
