Man charged with breaking into at least 50 cars across four neighborhoods

    A man is being charged with breaking into cars in four local neighborhoods.

    Police in Robinson, Kennedy, Ingram and Crafton have charged Eric Walker-Goines with stealing from at least 50 cars.

    He was first caught on Christmas, but since then has admitted to many more break-ins, according to investigators.

