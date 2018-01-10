Man charged with breaking into at least 50 cars across four neighborhoods

A man is being charged with breaking into cars in four local neighborhoods.
Police in Robinson, Kennedy, Ingram and Crafton have charged Eric Walker-Goines with stealing from at least 50 cars.
He was first caught on Christmas, but since then has admitted to many more break-ins, according to investigators.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., why Goines told police he did it.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Fugitives in 4-year-old girl's killing caught as grisly details released in death
- Shazier posts photo of himself at Steelers practice in wheelchair
- VIDEO: Unclaimed Winning Ticket For Florida's $450 Million Lottery Jackpot
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}