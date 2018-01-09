Man charged with fatally shooting neighbor outside bar held without bond

A man accused of shooting and killing a man next to the parking lot of a Uniontown bar will go to trial on homicide charges.
Channel 11 was there as Nathan Yasek walked out of court Tuesday only to head back to jail as he awaits a trial. The judge held all his charges to court.
Yasek was charged in November after police say he shot his former neighbor in the chest. Officers found Timothy Durst in the parking lot next to Rizz's and tried to save him.
When police questioned Yasek that night, he claimed Durst approached him from behind and hit him. Yasek told police he pulled out a .45-caliber pistol from his waistband and claims he fired two rounds when he was hit again and thought his truck was going to be stolen.
Police say customers inside Rizz's bar told officers Yasek walked in and said he shot someone.
Police have reportedly said these two used to be neighbors and had an ongoing dispute but hadn't lived near each other or saw each other until that night.
There are no details about what exactly that dispute was, but that could be something that could come to light in court.
