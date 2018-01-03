Man charged with stealing pills, mistreating paralyzed uncle

0

A Greensburg man – once a caretaker for his uncle – is now accused of stealing his uncle's pills and giving him suboxone, a medication not prescribed for him.

John Kunkle III was arrested over the weekend after police say the victim's hired caretaker, a next-door neighbor, noticed her client wasn't acting like himself and his Xanax pills were missing.

"I got his pills filled on the 27th of December and he gets 90 and when I checked them on Sunday there was only 41,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

The caretaker told Channel 11 she couldn't sit by and watch her client be taken advantage of.

"He has a good heart,” she said. “He's a person; there's no need to take advantage of him. He can't defend himself.

She told us her client is paralyzed, and she helps him with just about every aspect of his life, including bathing him and giving him his medications.

When she found him Saturday, she said he wasn't acting like himself and called paramedics.

Greensburg police say Kunkle gave his uncle three doses of suboxone over the period of a few days.

Police charged Kunkle not only with the theft of the pills, but for endangering his uncle and neglecting him.

"I don't wanna see nobody in jail, I don't wanna see nobody on drugs. Get help,” she said. "It's hard but you did something wrong and I stepped up and I'm not gonna let you do it no more."

