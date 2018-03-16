Man charged with 2 bank robberies in 2 days

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have arrested a man they say held up two banks in two days.
Timothy Sowinski, 49, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon near Middle and Emlin streets on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
According to officers, he robbed the Northwest Bank on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh just before 4 p.m. on March 12. Witnesses told police the robber walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was shown.
Sowinski is also accused of robbing the PNC Bank in Shadyside just before 5 p.m. on March 14. During this robbery, witnesses said the robber handed the teller a note but left without getting any money.
Sowinski is charged with robbery.
