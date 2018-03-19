  • Man found in Mexico with teen waives extradition to Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man arrested when he and a teenager were found in Mexico almost two weeks after he checked her out of her Pennsylvania school has waived extradition to Pennsylvania.

    An official with the state attorney's office in Miami said 45-year-old Kevin Esterly appeared in a Dade County courtroom Monday and agreed to be extradited sometime in the next two weeks.

    He faces a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child after authorities said he signed 16-year-old Amy Yu out of school and the two went to Mexico.

    Federal agents and Mexican authorities found the two in Playa del Carmen on Saturday and they were flown to Miami. The girl arrived Sunday in Philadelphia and was taken home to Allentown.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found in Mexico with teen waives extradition to Pennsylvania

  • Headline Goes Here

    First day of spring will bring snow to western Pennsylvania

  • Headline Goes Here

    Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bobcat found on Pittsburgh boat released into wild, but questions remain