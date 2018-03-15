  • Man gets even with porch pirates

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man living in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood is fed up with porch pirates stealing his packages from his door step.

    Channel 11 talked with the man who says he finally got even after his orders were stolen twice.

    What he did to the suspected thieves and the play-by-play video of the act, tonight only on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man gets even with porch pirates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for missing man last seen in February

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh to replace Foster statue with monument honoring legacy of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Proposed Pa. bill would allow school employees to carry guns at work

  • Headline Goes Here

    Street closures, shuttle services for St. Patrick's Day