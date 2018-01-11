Man involved in Millvale hit-and-run turns himself in, police say

0

MILLVALE, Pa. - The suspect in a Millvale hit-and-run turned himself in Wednesday, police said.

Shane Davis, 20, admitted to stashing the truck in Emsworth.

Police are recovering the vehicle and will photograph it for evidence.

David told police that he left the scene after hitting the car early Saturday morning because there was a gun in the car that didn't belong to him and he thought he'd get in trouble, according to police.

Davis is facing a tampering with evidence charge for hiding his truck. He will also face 10 serious driving violations that could ultimately cost him his license.

A Millvale woman took justice into her own hands and used Facebook to try to find the driver who smashed into her car and left the scene.

Kylee Stamper told Channel 11 that she works two jobs and babysits, making it crucial for her to have her car to get around.

Saturday, she looked out at the spot where she had parked on North Avenue and her car was gone.

She ran outside and found it several blocks away, sitting damaged on the back of a tow truck.

The hit-and-run was caught on camera. It shows a dark-colored truck smashing into a car and dragging it down the street.

Channel 11's Courtney Brennan spoke to Stamper, who said she hoped posting the video and pictures would get her some answers.

She got those surveillance videos and pictures from a nearby business and church, and a neighbor filed a report with Millvale police.

She shared her story on Facebook.

"Millvale is kind of small, Shaler is small and I'm, like, someone has to know this man," Stamper said.

