Man killed after losing control of vehicle, striking three trees in Fayette Co.

    One person was killed following a car accident in Fayette County Friday night.

    According to a release from state police, Michael Felker, 30, was killed in a car crash in Bullskin Township after losing control of his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. 

    Police said Felker was traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street and lost control of his Nissan sedan, causing the car to hit three trees on the right shoulder of the road. 

    Felker was killed due to the force of the impact from the crash, according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    No other injuries were reported. 

     
     

