Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a killer after a man was found shot near a park on Pittsburgh's South Side.
Officers swarmed several streets after someone discovered the man's body lying on Esop Way, right near an entrance to South Side Park and a ball field.
The victim has been identified as Shawn Brandon, 22, from Pittsburgh.
BREAKING— Police on the scene of a deadly shooting. They were called to the area of Eccles Street & Marengo Street. pic.twitter.com/74gZbQiB05— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) March 19, 2018
Detectives scoured the area for evidence long after Brandon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police said he died.
Investigators have not revealed if he was targeted, but neighbors are now on notice.
Police told Channel 11 there aren't any suspects yet.
