Man killed in shooting in South Side Slopes identified

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a killer after a man was found shot near a park on Pittsburgh's South Side.

    Officers swarmed several streets after someone discovered the man's body lying on Esop Way, right near an entrance to South Side Park and a ball field.

    The victim has been identified as Shawn Brandon, 22, from Pittsburgh. 

    Detectives scoured the area for evidence long after Brandon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where police said he died.

    Investigators have not revealed if he was targeted, but neighbors are now on notice.

    Police told Channel 11 there aren't any suspects yet.

