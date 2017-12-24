  • Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

    A Westmoreland County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

    Ryan J. Lute, 28, of Cook Township wrecked on Route 711 in Ligonier Township at about 1:22 p.m., according to a release from the coroner’s office.

    Lute’s pickup truck left the road and hit several trees before rolling over. Lute was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

    He was declared dead at the scene of blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

    Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

     

