  • Man killed in Westmoreland County crash after trying to flee from police, officials say

    A man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County Friday night after trying to flee from police due to a traffic violation, according to authorities.  

    The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Route 119 in Hempfield Township, officials said. 

    Police said Donald Smith, 58, was traveling north and failed to negotiate a curve. 

    Smith struck a utility pole and a tree, police said.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police said Smith was not wearing a seat belt.

