Man killed in Westmoreland County crash after trying to flee from police, officials say

A man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County Friday night after trying to flee from police due to a traffic violation, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Route 119 in Hempfield Township, officials said.
Police said Donald Smith, 58, was traveling north and failed to negotiate a curve.
Smith struck a utility pole and a tree, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Smith was not wearing a seat belt.
