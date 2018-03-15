  • Man rescued after falling down 16-foot hole

    Updated:

    SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 16-foot hole Thursday morning in South Greensburg, officials said.

    The Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department said crews used a rigging system with a ladder truck and a Stokes basket to pull the man out of the hole, which had been dug with an excavator along Western Avenue near Route 119 to replace water lines.

    "We had him excavated and out in 40, 45 minutes," said fire Chief Eric Hardy. "We used an aerial truck with rigging devices for the rescue."

    The man was conscious and alert when he was rescued with minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated..

