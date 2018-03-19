  • Man rescued after falling over 50-foot cliff

    Updated:

    A firefighter had to rappel down a Beaver County cliff on Sunday to rescue a man who had fallen.

    At about 9 a.m., the Beaver Falls Fire Department responded to the area of 21st Street and Fifth Avenue after a man fell about 50 feet, according to the fire department.

    After a firefighter got to the victim and determined he had been injured and possibly suffering from hypothermia, crews lifted him up the cliff in a Stokes basket.

    The rescue took about 30 minutes. The victim’s identity and condition have not been publicized.

